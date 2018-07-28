SandRidge Energy (SD) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine cut shares of SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SandRidge Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th.

SandRidge Energy opened at $16.50 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $602.94 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.68. SandRidge Energy has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $21.90.

SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $87.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.70 million. SandRidge Energy had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a positive return on equity of 4.38%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 259,886 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 102,765 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 365.4% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 49,561 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 38,913 shares in the last quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth $6,008,000. Cannell Capital LLC increased its holdings in SandRidge Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 614,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 64,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SandRidge Energy in the 1st quarter worth $4,616,000. 17.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Mid-Continent and North Park Basin of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,096.8 net producing wells; approximately 643,000 net acres under lease; and two rigs drilling in the Mid-Continent and two rigs drilling in the North Park Basin, as well as total estimated proved reserves of 177.6 million barrels of oil equivalent.

