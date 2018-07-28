Sabre (SABR) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.16

News headlines about Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Sabre earned a coverage optimism score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the information technology services provider an impact score of 45.9581349048121 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

SABR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Imperial Capital began coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sabre from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.40.

Shares of SABR stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. Sabre has a twelve month low of $17.30 and a twelve month high of $26.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $988.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.68 million. Sabre had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Sabre will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 21st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Sabre’s payout ratio is 43.08%.

In other Sabre news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner sold 4,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $108,516.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total value of $309,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,873,441 shares of company stock worth $265,885,530. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

