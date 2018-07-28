Sabre Corp (SABR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 41.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sabre were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $444,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Sabre by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 33,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Sabre by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 259,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after buying an additional 18,506 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sabre by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 23,994 shares during the period.

Sabre opened at $25.81 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.67. Sabre Corp has a 1-year low of $17.30 and a 1-year high of $26.78.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $988.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.68 million. Sabre had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 49.84%. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Sabre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Several analysts have issued reports on SABR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Sabre in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sabre from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sabre and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.40.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 10,841,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total transaction of $265,075,701.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David J. Shirk sold 11,899 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $309,611.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,873,441 shares of company stock valued at $265,885,530. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

