Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group traded down $0.15, hitting $29.50, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat.com. 178,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,848. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $30.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $920.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.31.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 82.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.