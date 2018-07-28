RumbleON (RMBL) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Get RumbleON alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of RumbleON in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st.

Shares of RMBL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.06. The company had a trading volume of 294,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,208. RumbleON has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $10.00.

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 million. equities research analysts anticipate that RumbleON will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RumbleON news, Director Denmar John Dixon bought 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RumbleON stock. Unterberg Capital LLC grew its position in RumbleON, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RMBL) by 136.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,500 shares during the quarter. RumbleON makes up about 2.3% of Unterberg Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Unterberg Capital LLC owned approximately 3.97% of RumbleON worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RumbleON Company Profile

RumbleON, Inc (RumbleON), formerly Smart Server Inc, is a development-stage company. The Company focuses on creating an e-commerce platform facilitating the ability of both consumers and dealers to Buy-Sell-Trade-Finance pre-owned recreation vehicles (RV). Serving both consumers and dealers, RumbleON makes such consumers or dealers a cash offer for the purchase of their vehicle.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RumbleON (RMBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RumbleON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RumbleON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.