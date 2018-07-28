RPC (RES) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Global Securities

RPC (NYSE:RES)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RES. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. B. Riley set a $16.00 price target on shares of RPC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of RPC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of RPC in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RPC from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of RPC opened at $14.82 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. RPC has a 12 month low of $12.98 and a 12 month high of $27.07.

RPC (NYSE:RES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $467.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.40 million. RPC had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that RPC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RPC news, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total value of $67,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 645,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,431,693.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Ben M. Palmer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $270,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,651,588.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 73.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in RPC by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of RPC by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 84,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of RPC by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 79,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPC by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of RPC by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 35.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RPC Company Profile

RPC, Inc provides a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

