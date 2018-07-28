Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Given a GBX 2,800 Price Target by Societe Generale Analysts

Societe Generale set a GBX 2,800 ($37.06) price target on Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cfra set a GBX 2,840 ($37.59) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,175 ($42.03) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,130 ($41.43) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a GBX 3,300 ($43.68) target price on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.71) price objective on Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,880.24 ($38.12).

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

Shares of LON:RDSA traded up GBX 117.50 ($1.56) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,599 ($34.40). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,122,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,982.50 ($26.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,579.50 ($34.14).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 1.38%.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

See Also: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.