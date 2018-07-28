Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “ROYAL BANK of Canada operate under the master brand name of RBC. They are Canada’s largest bank as measured by assets and market capitalization, and one of North America’s leading diversified financial services companies. They provide personal and commercial banking, wealth management services, insurance, corporate and investment banking, and transaction processing services on a global basis. They have employee approximately Seventy Thousant full- and part-time employees who serve more than 15 million personal, business, public sector and institutional clients through offices in Canada, the U.S. and 36 other countries. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RY. National Bank Financial raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.20.

NYSE:RY opened at $77.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $111.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $87.10.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 17.76%. equities analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a $0.7296 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 61,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,329,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,619,000 after acquiring an additional 19,104 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 15.7% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 90,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after acquiring an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

