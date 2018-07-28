Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Hold Rating for Autoliv (ALV)

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their hold rating on shares of Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a $107.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ALV. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Cross Research started coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Longbow Research set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Autoliv currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $128.59.

ALV traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,443,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,906. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $75.28 and a 1 year high of $115.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Autoliv’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv will post 8.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 6.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 15.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 5.3% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 11,952 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,088 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Autoliv by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 41,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 39.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

