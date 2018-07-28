Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 62,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,263 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13,146.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 17,616 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF opened at $26.84 on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $27.84.

