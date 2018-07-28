Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (BIZD)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD) by 641.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,438 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,891 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $183,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $370,000. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 37,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 7,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF by 124.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIZD opened at $17.00 on Friday. VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF has a 1 year low of $15.39 and a 1 year high of $18.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3496 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd.

