Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Federated Investors (FII) a $28.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) in a research note released on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Federated Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Federated Investors from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Federated Investors in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $25.00 target price on Federated Investors and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Federated Investors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.94.

FII stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,953,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,231,169. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Federated Investors has a 1 year low of $22.33 and a 1 year high of $36.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Federated Investors will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Federated Investors’s payout ratio is 49.54%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 460,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,737,000 after buying an additional 116,271 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 397,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,259,000 after buying an additional 117,010 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 55,992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems grew its position in shares of Federated Investors by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Federated Investors Company Profile

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

