Roper Technologies (ROP) Sets New 12-Month High Following Earnings Beat

Shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $312.38 and last traded at $302.95, with a volume of 58543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.30.

The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 9th were given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

ROP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $303.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $278.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total transaction of $358,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,165,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Roper Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

