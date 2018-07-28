Roper Technologies (ROP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.89-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. Roper Technologies also updated its FY18 guidance to $11.40-11.56 EPS.

Shares of Roper Technologies opened at $298.84 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $226.81 and a 1 year high of $312.38.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 9th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.00.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total transaction of $358,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,165,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

