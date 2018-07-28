Roper Technologies (ROP) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.89-2.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.91. Roper Technologies also updated its FY18 guidance to $11.40-11.56 EPS.
Shares of Roper Technologies opened at $298.84 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $226.81 and a 1 year high of $312.38.
Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Roper Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a hold rating and issued a $293.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Roper Technologies from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $307.00.
In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.97, for a total transaction of $358,712.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,165,201. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $278.00 per share, for a total transaction of $139,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.
Roper Technologies Company Profile
Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.
