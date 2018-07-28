Rockwell Collins, Inc. (COL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,282 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Rockwell Collins were worth $5,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins in the second quarter worth approximately $404,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins in the second quarter worth approximately $5,671,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins in the second quarter worth approximately $12,959,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins in the second quarter worth approximately $477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rockwell Collins opened at $138.61 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $22.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71. Rockwell Collins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.04 and a 12-month high of $139.63.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

COL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Collins in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.86.

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

