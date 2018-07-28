Rocket Pool Price Hits $0.70 on Top Exchanges (RPL)

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00008564 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $186.00 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003889 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012367 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012237 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.25 or 0.00406687 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00178515 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00030505 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00014775 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000951 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,919,753 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool . Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

