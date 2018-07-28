Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (ROG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 300 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a CHF 237 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine in a research note on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 238 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a CHF 245 price objective on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of CHF 251.48.

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine opened at CHF 219.60 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

