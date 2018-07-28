Robert W. Baird Raises Waters (WAT) Price Target to $212.00

Waters (NYSE:WAT) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $201.00 to $212.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waters from $205.00 to $204.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Waters from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America downgraded Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Cleveland Research downgraded Waters from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Waters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.27.

WAT stock opened at $195.18 on Wednesday. Waters has a 1-year low of $172.11 and a 1-year high of $220.20. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $596.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.73 million. Waters had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. analysts forecast that Waters will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 18.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Waters news, SVP Michael C. Harrington sold 16,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.67, for a total transaction of $3,129,904.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,447.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael F. Silveira sold 3,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $671,701.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,741.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,689 shares of company stock worth $7,130,365. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $316,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Waters by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the 4th quarter worth $294,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Waters by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 8,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Waters by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 239,315 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,541,000 after buying an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

