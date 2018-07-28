Robert W. Baird Raises Robert Half International (RHI) Price Target to $75.00

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) had its price target hoisted by Robert W. Baird from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on RHI. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Robert Half International from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Barclays increased their target price on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a $68.51 rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.18.

Robert Half International stock opened at $75.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.18. Robert Half International has a 12 month low of $42.92 and a 12 month high of $76.59.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 33.44% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Richman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total value of $248,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,352 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,684.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael C. Buckley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $630,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 148,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,380,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,985,701. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 5,585.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 98,967 shares in the last quarter. Ostrum Asset Management acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Robert Half International by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, TNB Financial acquired a new stake in Robert Half International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

