Robert W. Baird Boosts Stryker (SYK) Price Target to $192.00

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $187.00 to $192.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stryker from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $176.15.

Stryker opened at $169.04 on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.70. Stryker has a 12 month low of $137.70 and a 12 month high of $179.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Stryker will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.97%.

In other news, insider Lonny J. Carpenter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.42, for a total value of $832,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,920,753.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,467,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,905,172 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,846,819,000 after purchasing an additional 458,485 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management CA acquired a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,349,000. Carmignac Gestion boosted its stake in Stryker by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 1,599,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $257,451,000 after purchasing an additional 428,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 26,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 315,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 314,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

