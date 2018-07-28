RMR Group (RMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. B. Riley set a $88.00 price target on RMR Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RMR Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.25.

Shares of RMR Group traded down $0.10, hitting $86.45, on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. 29,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,486. RMR Group has a one year low of $42.35 and a one year high of $89.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of -0.23.

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.58 million. RMR Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 10.30%. analysts predict that RMR Group will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. RMR Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.39%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,981,000 after purchasing an additional 14,432 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 22.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 271,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,990,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 190,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 45,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RMR Group by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. 17.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2017, the company had approximately 1,400 properties under management, which are primarily owned by its Managed Equity REITs.

