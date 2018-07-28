River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $14.28 Million in Argan, Inc. (AGX)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 348,818 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,284,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Court Place Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Argan during the first quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGX opened at $37.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $585.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.87. Argan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $69.95.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 11th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.93 million. Argan had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

About Argan

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company's Power Industry Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction contracting services to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for 44 projects with approximately 15,000 megawatts of power-generating capacity.

