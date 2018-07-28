River Road Asset Management LLC Has $53.73 Million Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 53,914 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $53,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2,857.1% in the 1st quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPS opened at $118.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12. The company has a market cap of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.45 and a 52 week high of $135.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 364.89% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.88.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $170,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

