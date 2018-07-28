River Road Asset Management LLC Has $4.89 Million Holdings in Realogy Holdings Corp (RLGY)

River Road Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 167,668 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realogy were worth $4,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd. now owns 8,227,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,565 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,772,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,568 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 540.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,650,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,836 shares during the last quarter. Tikehau Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Realogy during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,972,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Realogy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 513,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after acquiring an additional 139,438 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RLGY. ValuEngine downgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Realogy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

NYSE:RLGY opened at $22.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.14. Realogy Holdings Corp has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. equities analysts forecast that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realogy Profile

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

