River Road Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,063 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (OSIS)

River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned 0.60% of OSI Systems worth $8,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the second quarter valued at about $368,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 506.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of OSI Systems by 45.9% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period.

OSIS opened at $77.10 on Friday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. OSI Systems had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OSIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment provides baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

