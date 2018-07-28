Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA) Earning Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have trended somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers earned a media sentiment score of 0.12 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 45.499677742773 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers opened at $32.91 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $36.00.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.56 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. National Bank Financial cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Howard Weil cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.89.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Karl William Werner sold 5,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $203,408.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,324.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,107 shares of company stock valued at $392,708. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.