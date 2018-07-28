Rialto Market Capitalization Tops $9.93 Million (XRL)

Rialto (CURRENCY:XRL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last week, Rialto has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Rialto has a total market capitalization of $9.93 million and approximately $76,405.00 worth of Rialto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rialto token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005542 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003846 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012289 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012209 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000445 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00407298 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00030938 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00178484 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00015053 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Rialto Token Profile

Rialto’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,831,273 tokens. The official website for Rialto is www.rialto.ai . Rialto’s official Twitter account is @RialtoAI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rialto is /r/RialtoAI

Rialto Token Trading

Rialto can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rialto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rialto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rialto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

