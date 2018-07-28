RFG Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

RFG Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 107,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 203,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 56,436 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,655,000 after purchasing an additional 19,008 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HON. MED began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “$153.70” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $159.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.98. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.50 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.91%.

In other Honeywell International news, insider Timothy O. Mahoney sold 114,489 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $17,196,247.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,271,695. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total transaction of $515,921.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 43,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,776.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

