Rexnord Corp (RXN) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.05% of Rexnord worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 440,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,071,000 after buying an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Rexnord by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 460,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after buying an additional 65,609 shares in the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $272,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Rexnord by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter.

Get Rexnord alerts:

NYSE:RXN opened at $30.15 on Friday. Rexnord Corp has a one year low of $22.69 and a one year high of $31.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.57.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Rexnord had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $575.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Rexnord Corp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Rexnord from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.