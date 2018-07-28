Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty has set its FY18 guidance at $1.02-1.05 EPS.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.10). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $48.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of REXR opened at $30.06 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Rexford Industrial Realty from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.78.

In related news, CFO Adeel Khan sold 17,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.36, for a total value of $569,503.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,955.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 158 properties with approximately 19.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 19 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

