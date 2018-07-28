Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,843 Shares of CarMax, Inc (KMX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its holdings in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 83,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in CarMax were worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 465,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,900,000 after buying an additional 12,903 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of CarMax by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 54,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 939,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,478,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of CarMax by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 42,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period.

CarMax opened at $74.82 on Friday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. CarMax, Inc has a 52-week low of $57.05 and a 52-week high of $81.67.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 22nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on KMX shares. TheStreet raised shares of CarMax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Wedbush set a $75.00 price objective on shares of CarMax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Monday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Gabelli started coverage on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $2,901,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,393,078.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Lyski sold 3,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $281,957.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,985 shares of company stock worth $50,360,398 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

