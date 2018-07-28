Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $5.63 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,881 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.13% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NUS. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 937.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,113,000 after buying an additional 381,414 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the first quarter worth $23,903,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth $13,373,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1,497.3% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 148,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,912,000 after buying an additional 138,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 325.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,115,000 after buying an additional 115,383 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nu Skin Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.33.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.87, for a total value of $269,045.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,603,663.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Neil H. Offen sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $571,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,267 shares in the company, valued at $920,063.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $2,071,970. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NUS opened at $72.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $84.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.46 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes anti-aging personal care products and nutritional supplements under the Nu Skin and Pharmanex category brands worldwide. It provides skin care systems and targeted treatment products, including ageLOC Me customized skin care systems, ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products, as well as a range of other cosmetic, personal care, and hair care products.

