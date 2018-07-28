Reshape Lifesciences (RSLS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “ReShape Lifesciences Inc. is a developer of invasive medical devices to treat obesity and metabolic diseases. The company’s portfolio includes vBloc System(R), ReShape(R) and Gastric Vest System (TM). ReShape Lifesciences Inc., formerly known as EnteroMedics Inc., is based in CA, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Reshape Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

Shares of Reshape Lifesciences opened at $1.20 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Reshape Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $68.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Reshape Lifesciences (NASDAQ:RSLS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The medical device company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter. Reshape Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 1,715.25% and a negative return on equity of 69.19%. The company had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. equities research analysts anticipate that Reshape Lifesciences will post -9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Reshape Lifesciences Company Profile

ReShape Lifesciences Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design and development of devices that use neuroblocking technology to treat obesity, metabolic diseases, and other gastrointestinal disorders. Its proprietary neuroblocking technology, vBloc Therapy is designed to intermittently block the vagus nerve using electrical impulses.

