Research Analysts Set Expectations for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies raised their Q3 2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst K. Barker now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.71 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on SC. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $26.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens set a $24.00 target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Santander Consumer USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Santander Consumer USA opened at $19.39 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Santander Consumer USA has a 52 week low of $12.65 and a 52 week high of $20.46. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 31,649 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its position in Santander Consumer USA by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 18,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 253.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $469,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

