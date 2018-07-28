Repligen (RGEN) Getting Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Accern Reports

News stories about Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Repligen earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 47.0541374169897 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Repligen from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Repligen from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repligen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $47.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.88. Repligen has a 52-week low of $29.56 and a 52-week high of $49.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.22 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.88 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Repligen will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,932 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.31, for a total value of $85,606.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,855.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 120,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total value of $4,874,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,531 shares of company stock valued at $12,561,406 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

