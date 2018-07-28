Renishaw (RSW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.70 EPS

Renishaw (LON:RSW) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 170.50 ($2.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 167.80 ($2.22) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Renishaw had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 23.90%.

RSW stock opened at GBX 5,650 ($74.78) on Friday. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 3,024 ($40.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,820 ($77.04).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RSW. Numis Securities raised shares of Renishaw to an “add” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.48) target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Peel Hunt downgraded shares of Renishaw to a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($60.89) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 4,255 ($56.32) target price on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Renishaw in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Renishaw to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,765 ($49.83).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, sells, distributes, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, position encoders, additive manufacturing systems, and vacuum casting machines.

