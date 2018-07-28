Remark Holdings Inc (MARK) Stake Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Remark Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MARK) by 54.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,955 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,165 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Remark were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MARK. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Remark by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 25,293 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Remark by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 53,562 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Remark by 529.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 470,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 395,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $678,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. 16.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MARK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Remark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MARK opened at $3.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $115.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.27, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Remark Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $2.12 and a 1-year high of $15.10.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $16.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 million. equities research analysts predict that Remark Holdings Inc will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Remark

Remark Holdings, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a social media data intelligence platform. It also owns and operates various digital media properties that deliver content in various verticals, such as travel and entertainment, young adult lifestyle, and personal finance.

