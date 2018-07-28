Relx’s (REL) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Relx (LON:REL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 1,600 ($21.18) to GBX 1,615 ($21.38) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Relx from GBX 1,785 ($23.63) to GBX 1,820 ($24.09) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,710.77 ($22.64).

Get Relx alerts:

Shares of Relx traded down GBX 22.50 ($0.30), reaching GBX 1,690.50 ($22.38), on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,324,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,000. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 1,399 ($18.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,784 ($23.61).

Relx (LON:REL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 42.10 ($0.56) by GBX (1) (($0.01)). Relx had a return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 26.78%.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.