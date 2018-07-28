Relx (REL) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Relx (LON:REL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,750 ($23.16) to GBX 1,820 ($24.09) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,785 ($23.63) to GBX 1,820 ($24.09) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Relx from GBX 1,600 ($21.18) to GBX 1,615 ($21.38) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Relx has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,710.77 ($22.64).

LON:REL opened at GBX 1,690.50 ($22.38) on Tuesday. Relx has a twelve month low of GBX 1,399 ($18.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,784 ($23.61).

Relx (LON:REL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported GBX 41.10 ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 42.10 ($0.56) by GBX (1) (($0.01)). Relx had a return on equity of 91.18% and a net margin of 26.78%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a GBX 12.40 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd.

About Relx

RELX PLC provides information and analytics for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals.

