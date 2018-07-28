Reliant Bancorp (RBNC) Given “Hold” Rating at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their hold rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) in a research note released on Friday. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, FIG Partners reiterated a market-perform rating on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday.

RBNC stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.60. 18,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,519. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.11 million, a PE ratio of 26.29 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Reliant Bancorp has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $29.99.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.37 million during the quarter. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 7.60%. equities analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Reliant Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.48%.

In other news, Director William Ronald Deberry sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,413 shares of company stock valued at $289,349. Company insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $241,000. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $20,030,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $1,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

