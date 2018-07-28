Reis (REIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Reis to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.
Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Reis had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect Reis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ:REIS opened at $21.25 on Friday. Reis has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of 132.81 and a beta of 1.00.
Reis Company Profile
Reis, Inc, through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods.
