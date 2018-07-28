Reis (REIS) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, July 30th. Analysts expect Reis to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter.

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Reis had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $11.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. On average, analysts expect Reis to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:REIS opened at $21.25 on Friday. Reis has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The firm has a market cap of $249.90 million, a P/E ratio of 132.81 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Reis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Reis to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reis from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Reis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Reis Company Profile

Reis, Inc, through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods.

