Reis (REIS) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on REIS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Reis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Reis to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

Get Reis alerts:

REIS traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.25. 6,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,440. The firm has a market cap of $249.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81 and a beta of 1.00. Reis has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.00 million. Reis had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. analysts forecast that Reis will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Reis by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Reis by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Reis by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 598,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Reis by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Reis by 147.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Reis Company Profile

Reis, Inc, through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods.

See Also: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Reis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.