Reis (REIS) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Reis from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reis from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Reis to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Reis opened at $21.25 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $249.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.81 and a beta of 1.00. Reis has a 1-year low of $15.95 and a 1-year high of $24.00.

Reis (NASDAQ:REIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.00 million. Reis had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. equities analysts predict that Reis will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Reis by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Reis by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reis in the 1st quarter valued at about $329,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reis by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Reis by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 11,941 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Reis

Reis, Inc, through its subsidiary, Reis Services, provides commercial real estate market information and analytical tools to real estate professionals in the United States. The company maintains a proprietary database containing information on commercial properties, including apartment, office, retail, warehouse/distribution, flex/research and development, self-storage, and seniors and student housing properties in the metropolitan markets and neighborhoods.

