Reinsurance Group of America Inc (RGA) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.60 Per Share

Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 7th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, August 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 6th. This is a boost from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

Reinsurance Group of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Reinsurance Group of America has a payout ratio of 17.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Reinsurance Group of America to earn $13.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $136.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.77. Reinsurance Group of America has a fifty-two week low of $126.62 and a fifty-two week high of $165.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $165.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.67.

In related news, EVP Timothy T. Matson bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.15 per share, for a total transaction of $44,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Neemeh sold 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.66, for a total transaction of $454,065.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,020.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

