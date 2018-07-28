Regis (RGS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Regis (NYSE:RGS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Regis Corporation owns, franchises and operates beauty salons. Regis’ corporate and franchised locations operate under concepts such as Supercuts, SmartStyle, MasterCuts, Regis Salons, Sassoon Salon, Cost Cutters and First Choice Haircutters. Regis maintains ownership interests in Empire Education Group in the U.S. and the MY Style concepts in Japan. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RGS. ValuEngine raised shares of Regis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Regis from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of Regis opened at $17.44 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $820.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.67, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.35. Regis has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $18.63.

Regis (NYSE:RGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.50 million. Regis had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 5.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,654,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,420,000 after purchasing an additional 35,632 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 9.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,515,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 216,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Regis by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 867,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Regis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,277 shares during the last quarter. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company operates through four segments: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. Its salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

