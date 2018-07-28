Regency Centers Corp (REG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.92 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.89 and the highest is $0.96. Regency Centers posted earnings per share of $0.93 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.89 to $3.99. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.63). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.85% and a return on equity of 3.83%. The firm had revenue of $269.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regency Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.32.

In related news, insider H Craig Ramey sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $70,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,655.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in REG. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $125,564,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 118.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,129,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,606,000 after purchasing an additional 612,578 shares during the period. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in Regency Centers by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,539,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,811,000 after buying an additional 586,266 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,024,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,362,000 after buying an additional 419,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in Regency Centers by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,058,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,363,000 after buying an additional 355,796 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Regency Centers traded down $1.03, hitting $61.87, on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 1,947,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,194,652. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $54.87 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

