Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) in a report issued on Friday, www.digitallook.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 6,000 ($79.42) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RB. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,300 ($83.39) to GBX 5,550 ($73.46) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Liberum Capital restated a buy rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($97.95) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 7,020 ($92.92) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,200 ($95.30) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 7,016.36 ($92.87).

LON:RB traded up GBX 499 ($6.60) on Friday, hitting GBX 6,810 ($90.14). 4,222,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,000. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,562 ($73.62) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,110.43 ($107.35).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 16th will be given a GBX 70.50 ($0.93) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

In other news, insider Rakesh Kapoor sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,576 ($73.81), for a total value of £6,691,200 ($8,856,651.22). Also, insider Christopher Sinclair bought 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,030 ($79.81) per share, with a total value of £48,782.70 ($64,570.09).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

