RealNetworks (RNWK) Earns Media Impact Rating of 0.11

News stories about RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. RealNetworks earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the technology company an impact score of 46.0756703028018 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded RealNetworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

RealNetworks traded up $0.09, reaching $3.63, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. 41,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,414. RealNetworks has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.00.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter.

In other RealNetworks news, SVP Michael Parham sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,474.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Robert Glaser bought 38,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.49 per share, with a total value of $134,040.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 115,574 shares of company stock valued at $403,680. 37.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

