RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (RICK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Brokerages predict that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) will report $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. RCI Hospitality reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full-year earnings of $2.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.33 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $41.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

RICK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital set a $34.00 target price on RCI Hospitality and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RCI Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

RICK traded down $1.20 on Monday, hitting $33.17. 45,754 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,424. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $21.91 and a 12 month high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 10.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 19,478 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in RCI Hospitality by 31.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.24% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Company Profile

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Nightclubs and Bombshells. The company owns and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Scarlett's Cabaret, Silver City Cabaret, Cabaret East, and The Seville brands.

