RBB Bancorp (RBB) Position Lifted by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) by 96.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180,005 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.25% of RBB Bancorp worth $9,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RBB. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in RBB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,452,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 33,980 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $893,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $707,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of RBB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $575,000. 28.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBB Bancorp opened at $31.04 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $505.24 million and a PE ratio of 17.09. RBB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.26 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.62 million for the quarter. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 11.90%. sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 19.78%.

In other news, EVP Tsu Te Huang sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total transaction of $117,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vincent Liu sold 31,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $870,624.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 185,194 shares of company stock worth $5,112,705 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.42% of the company’s stock.

RBB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, May 26th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, April 24th.

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

